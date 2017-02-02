New device could change treatments on PTSD and other conditions Arizona News New device could change treatments on PTSD and other conditions A new device is creating quite a buzz - literally - in the medical community, and it can change the way PTSD and other conditions are treated. FOX 10's Marc Martinez reports.

- It's a battle many people face in their everyday life: stress. Improperly dealt with, stress could lead to serious physical problems.

Now, a Valley doctor believes neuroscience techniques, combined with non-invasive technology, can provide the stress relief a lot of people need.

Dr. Amy Serin, a neuro-psychologist in Paradise Valley, believes her "buzzies" device can be the answer many people are looking for, when it comes to stress relief.

"We have this biological mechanism in our brains that is supposed to go in 'fight or flight' when we see Sabertooth Tigers," said Dr. Serin. "In our modern society, many of us don't have that, so it goes off when our cell phones are ringing and we can't find them, or if were five minutes late to an event."

The Buzzies device is a pair of Bluetooth devices that patients can either hold in their hands, or wear on their wrists. The devices then work together to send signals to the brain that Dr. Serin said changes the way one process stress and anxiety.

"Just a simple touch or a vibration isn't going to change a Nervous System response when it's alternating or bilateral," said Dr. Serin. "That will interfere with the right network in the right way in the brain, and then start to create a more calm response than a stressful one."

From first responders to patients with Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD), people using the device are feeling the positive effects. For patients like Catina Hoffman, the device has been a lifesaver.

"Sometimes, I'm just tapped out," said Hoffman. "I'm frustrated. I'm irritated."

Hoffman said the new devices have helped to neutralize a lot of that frustration, and it has helped relax bot her, and her children, which has led to better attention and sleeping habits.

"Even if there's days where we're irritated or just don't like each other, that we can coexist in the same room," said Hoffman.

Dr. Serin is working with several universities to conduct more research, but since the Buzzies hit the market in December, some 2,000 devices have already been sold.