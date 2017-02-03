PGA Tour player arrested, accused of Extreme DUI

- A PGA Tour player has been arrested by Scottsdale Police early Friday morning, and accused of Extreme DUI.

According to police, 33-year-old Steven David Bowditch was bonded out of the Scottsdale City Jail on Friday morning.

The incident, according to police, began to unfold at approximately 1:10 a.m., when a citizen motorist called police to report an impaired driver that was swerving all over the road in a white pickup. The pickup, according to police, was later found at the intersection of Scottsdale Road and Lincoln, where it sat through two green traffic signals without moving.

According to police, officers had to wake Bowditch up, where he was then removed from the truck.

According to the PGA website, Bowditch is taking part in the Waste Management Open.