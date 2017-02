Officials find truck believed to be used in Cody Virgin's disappearance Arizona News Officials find truck believed to be used in Cody Virgin's disappearance A missing pickup truck believed to be used in the disappearance of Cody Virgin has been located, according to officials with the Pinal County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies have also confirmed Friday that Virgin was lured on Social Media. William Randolph, 26, was arrested in connection with Virgin's disappearance and presumed death. He is facing alleged First Degree Murder charges.

Cody has been missing since Monday.