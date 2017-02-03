Police investigate hateful graffitis at Paradise Valley school Arizona News Police investigate hateful graffitis at Paradise Valley school Police in Paradise Valley are investigating an incident involving hateful graffiti that was found on the grounds of an elementary school. FOX 10's Marcy Jones reports.

Several Swastikas were reportedly found painted around the grounds of Cherokee Elementary School.

Parents said they found the incident not only disturbing, but ironic, since one of the school's main missions is to teach tolerance.

"I'm appalled, I'm amazed," said parent David Wright. "Particularly in this neighborhood."

"It's a very international community over here," said Alyssa Wick. "That's why I brought my little one to Cherokee, because of the diversity. It's shocking to me."

Some are hoping the incident was just an immature prank, with no deep-seeded hatred behind it. The school has sent a letter to parents, explaining what happened. Most of the graffiti were cleaned up before classes resumed Friday. An investigation into the incident is ongoing.