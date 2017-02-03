Educators attend seminar on cursive handwriting Arizona News Educators attend seminar on cursive handwriting A seminar on Friday touched on the issue of cursive handwriting, as schools will be required to teach it next year. FOX 10's Steve Krafft reports.

- Starting next year, elementary schools in Arizona will be required to teach one of the three time-honored "R's": Writing.

More specifically, cursive writing. When the new rules come into effect, schools will teach cursive handwriting through the fifth grade.

On Friday, there was a seminar to show teachers how to help kids master cursive writing. The goal: to have kids write better than a lot of adults.

"Cursive will help as to their brain development," said Bill Weaver, when asked why it is important to write in cursive. "A lot of times, once they are proficient with cursive, they write faster so they can produce more written work."

"It helps all students to be successful and use all parts of their brain, and be creative," said Michele Gillespie, a teacher with the Riverside School District.

Educators say cursive handwriting also teaches kids motor skills, and how to think ahead.