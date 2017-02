Watching the Waste Management Phoenix Open in style Arizona News Watching the Waste Management Phoenix Open in style There is something in everyone's price range at the Waste Management Phoenix Open: from the cheap seats to the luxury boxes, and then there are the suites that can be described as "over the top". FOX 10's Nicole Garcia reports.

- There is something in everyone's price range at the Waste Management Phoenix Open: from the cheap seats to the luxury boxes.

And then there are the suites that can be described as "over the top", which allows people to enjoy the action, while getting pampered at the same time.

The place is called Bay Club, and the cost for all that luxury? $65,000 for a week.

The Bay Club overlooks the 17th Hole at TPC Scottsdale

FOX 10's Nicole Garcia reports.