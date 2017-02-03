Police searching for grooming truck theft suspect

- Police are looking for someone who broke into a grooming truck, and stole hundreds of dollars in equipment used to help abused dogs.

The person, Adrianna Santos , came out to find $4,000 worth of dog grooming supplies stolen out of the truck. Clippers, tags, storage boxes are some of the things that were taken.

Santos said she probably won't get the stolen supplies back, but she is wondering who would do something like this, and why.

For Santos, the grooming truck is her livelihood. She has dedicated 12 years of her life to the business, which she said supports her family.

The theft was one of many bad news Santos received. On the same day, Santos' husband called her, and said his mother passed away.

Friends and family are making donations to Santos, but she is still missing a lot. There is a GoFundMe account set up to help Santos. To learn more, click here.