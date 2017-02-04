Female driver in custody after nearly hitting officer Arizona News Woman in custody after nearly hitting officer Phoenix Police say a female driver is in custody after a pursuit in west Phoenix, and police say the driver nearly struck an officer with her vehicle.

- Phoenix Police say a woman is in custody after a pursuit in west Phoenix, and police say the driver nearly struck an officer with her vehicle.

The incident happened at about 5:30am when police tried to pull over a woman driving a red vehicle. Police say the driver nearly struck the officer and then drove off. Police followed the driver to the area near 67th Avenue and McDowell, where the driver crashed into a pole.

The woman was taken to the hospital as a precaution, but there were no serious injuries. A passenger in the vehicle was wanted on outstanding warrants and was also taken into custody.