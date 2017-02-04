Phoenix community garden is getting kicked out, but people aren't sure why Arizona News Phoenix community garden is getting kicked out, but people aren't sure why It sits at the corner of the busiest intersection in Phoenix, and for the past six years, the Phoenix Renews Community Garden has been a place of growth. But now, they say they're being asked to leave, and their only question now is why?

Tom Waldeck, President of Keep Phoenix Beautiful, says the move would be a whole lot easier to accept if they had a reason.

"Again if there was a building going here, this would be a lot better to stomach, but this is going to go back to dirt and Bermuda grass and it'll be this way for years," said Waldeck.

The decision has trickled down from the U.S. Department of Interior. Tom adds he believes it's a political move, but remains dedicated to starting another community garden in its place, but it won't be the same.

"We're working on solutions and we hope to accommodate as many people as we can, but at the same time, we have a legal obligation to get off," said Waldeck.

What started as an initiative to beautiful empty lots in the city has taken on a life of its own, a mission Waldeck says won't be derailed despite disappointing set backs.

"We've asked our gardeners to be done by February 10th so we can start doing what we need to do to get off," said Waldeck.