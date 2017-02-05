Remains of missing Casa Grande man found

- Pinal County Sheriff's deputies believe they have found the body of a man who went missing from Casa Grande.

PCSO Sheriff Mark Lamb says that a burned body was found a couple of miles south of the Coolidge Airport on Saturday afternoon. He says investigators believe they found the burned remains of 25-year-old Cody Virgin.

Lamb says that investigators found a unique piece of jewelry and a pair of shoes on the charred body, and family members confirmed they belonged to the victim.

Deputies are now waiting for the results of forensic tests to identify the body. The discovery happened just a day after Sheriff's Deputies held a press conference about the case.

William Daniel Randolph, 26, is already in custody for the crime and is now facing charges of murder, hindering an investigation and concealing a human body in connection with Virgin's death.