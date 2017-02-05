WR Larry Fitzgerald receives Walter Payton Man of the Year Award alongside Eli Manning

- On Saturday night, Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald was recognized for his charitable contributions alongside co-winner Eli Manning, quarterback for the New York Giants.

Legendary talent.



Legendary impact on the community.@LarryFitzgerald is co-winner of @Nationwide Walter Payton Man of the Year. pic.twitter.com/BvnJe72ehA — Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) February 5, 2017

Both players received the 2016 Walter Payton Man of the Year Award, a prestigious honor given every year to NFL players who show excellence on the field, and excellence within local charities and community efforts.

Fitzgerald is only one of two Cardinals players who have received the award. The first was quarterback Kurt Warner in 2008, who also was announced that he'd be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame earlier in the day.

The Cardinals player has established the Larry Fitzgerald First Down Fund and the Carol Fitzgerald Memorial Fund.

The First Down Fund focuses on helping kids and their families through providing year-round positive, fun activities, as well as supporting families and kids in crisis, and health organizations relating to children.

The Carol Fitzgerald Memorial is in honor of his mother who passed away in 2003 after battling breast cancer. Fitzgerald is known for being a tremendous advocate for breast cancer awareness, as well as making donations during the month of October to breast cancer research based on his receptions and touchdowns. The fund also helps teach urban youth about HIV/AIDS.

This award was presented to Fitzgerald just a few days after he made an announcement that he'd be staying with the Arizona Cardinals rather than retiring.

Thank you to everyone for helping me do so much in the community. It's a team effort!! #MOTY pic.twitter.com/7ZMkhoEN74 — Larry Fitzgerald (@LarryFitzgerald) February 5, 2017