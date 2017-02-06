Argument turns deadly in Phoenix neighborhood Arizona News Argument turns deadly in Phoenix neighborhood Police say a man is dead after a woman ran him over with her car during an argument in a Phoenix neighborhood.

Phoenix police say the incident happened near 41st Street and McDowell Road when the couple began arguing early Monday morning.

Neighbors say they witnessed the woman run over the man with her car during the heated argument.

Neighbors say they watched in shock as woman ran man over early this morning after argument in neighborhood near 41st and McDowell.

