Argument turns deadly in Phoenix neighborhood

Police say a man is dead after a woman ran him over with her car during an argument in a Phoenix neighborhood.
By: FOX 10 Staff

Posted:Feb 06 2017 06:55AM MST

Updated:Feb 06 2017 06:55AM MST

PHOENIX (KSAZ) - Police say a man is dead after a woman ran him over with her car during an argument in a Phoenix neighborhood.

Phoenix police say the incident happened near 41st Street and McDowell Road when the couple began arguing early Monday morning.

Neighbors say they witnessed the woman run over the man with her car during the heated argument.

