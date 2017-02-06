New app allows drivers to carry cargo, not passengers Arizona News New app allows drivers to carry cargo, not passengers A new app called "Roadie" connects people in need of deliveries with drivers already heading in their direction. FOX 10's Courtney Griffin reports.

"It's mostly for people that left items somewhere, like let's say you left a bike in your backyard and I was going from that location; it's an on-the-way delivery system," Richard Romero said.

Or, let's say you loved a table on Craigslist but had no way to get it home. That's where "Roadie" could step in. Richard Romero is a driver for "Roadie" and says deliveries are always available.

"In your area, you'll see little circles that have little numbers and so you click on that number and it shows you a gig or someone who needs your services," he said.

Romero says as a driver, he made roughly $900 in one week.

"If you have a driver's license, registration and insurance they'll basically put you in," he said. "Since you're not taking customers, you don't have to do too much."

The price of a delivery varies on distance, urgency and size. Most trips will cost $8 to $50 and the app is available in all 50 states.