ADOT: It's your turn to write clever highway safety messages

- You've seen the Arizona Department of Transportation's witty freeway messages and now they want to see yours!

Starting February 6th, ADOT is holding a contest that runs through the 19th. Take a look at some of their previous signs to jog your memory:

"Hello from the other side, buckle up and stay alive"

"New year, new you, use your blinker"

"Mash potatoes, not your head. Buckle up"

"Falcons? Patriots? We don't care, just drive sober"

"Blow the whistle on distracted driving"

“We want to get to a point where impaired driving, distracted driving, speeding and aggressive driving are socially unacceptable and the messages ADOT displays on signs are a good way to start those conversations,” stated Kevin Biesty, ADOT Deputy Director for Policy.

There are some guidelines for the contest:

signs can accommodate three lines and 18 characters, including spaces, per line

hashtags, phone numbers, website addresses are not allowed

the signs can't accommodate emojis

ADOT will pick 15 messages to advance to the next round. Then in March, they will be posted on ADOT's website and you'll get to vote on the winner, which will be displayed on a future freeway sign.

For more information and to submit your safety message, go to azdot.gov/signcontest.