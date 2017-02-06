Valley gets ready for Spring Training Arizona News Valley gets ready for Spring Training With the Super Bowl now a classic moment in Football history, the Valley is preparing for a Spring Training season that will feature last year's World Series champion. FOX 10's Linda Williams reports.

- With the end of Super Bowl 51 on Sunday, the football season is officially over.

After an incredible game that, for the first time ever in Super Bowl history, went into overtime, some are ready for Spring, as that also means the arrival of the Spring Training season for Baseball teams.

For people getting ready for Baseball players, as well as the legions of loyal fans, Spring Cleaning has a whole new meaning.

"There's a lot of details," said Jerry Hall with the Tempe Diablo Stadium, where the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim will play. "The thing is this is made for Major League Baseball. It's got to be Major League Baseball quality. So, it does take a lot."

Hall is expecting a banner for Spring Training in the Valley. Besides the Angels, other teams will also train in the Valley. The Cactus League also boasts the Cleveland Indians, who will train at Goodyear Stadium, and the Chicago Cubs. The World Champion will train at Sloan Park in Mesa.

Fans of the Cubs, who have not won a World Series since 1908, are thirsty for some Spring Training action.

"You get to see the players up close," said Cubs fan Ryan Ehredt. "You get to see them in an atmosphere you wouldn't see them in when they're at Wrigley or in Chicago."

Games start about one week after the pitchers and catchers arrive.