Valley resident keeping close eye on refugee ban's fate Arizona News Valley resident keeping close eye on refugee ban's fate 'As arguments are set to be heard Tuesday on Donald Trump's Executive Order that temporarily banned refugees and travelers from seven countries with a Muslim majority, some Valley residents are speaking out. FOX 10's Steve Krafft reports.

- As arguments are set to be heard Tuesday on Donald Trump's Executive Order that temporarily banned refugees and travelers from seven countries with a Muslim majority - Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria, and Yeman.

Trump's refugee and travelers ban was blocked on February 3 by a Federal judge, and a court will now hear arguments from the presidential administration, as well as the states that filed a suit to block the order.

Over the weekend, Trump has expressed his disdain for the decision.

The opinion of this so-called judge, which essentially takes law-enforcement away from our country, is ridiculous and will be overturned! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 4, 2017

Just cannot believe a judge would put our country in such peril. If something happens blame him and court system. People pouring in. Bad! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 5, 2017

The legal fight has left tens of thousands of families in limbo, and some Valley residents are keeping a close eye on the case.

"Very disappointed in the actions of some of our leaders," said Dr. Mohamed Igram. Igram is a winter visitor who lives in Surprise, and is from Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Igram once served as a Captain of the U.S. Army.

Igram said because of the ban, his wife's relatives in Syria can't come to the U.S.

"It's very sad," said Igram. "It affects a lot of people, no doubt about it. I don't think the way it was done was well-planned. Only Trump and his advisors. It caused a lot of problems. We will see what happens."

Others also expressed criticisms of Trump's ban.

"I want to leave, have freedom to leave and come back to keep living here," said Maryam Bahadori. The Phoenix woman works at a grocery store that sells food products to people from the Middle East and beyond. Bahadori recently arrived in the U.S. from Iran, and wants her parents to leave the country and join her.

Due to the ban, however, Bahadori's parents cannot leave, and in Farsi, the language spoken in Iran, Bahadori offered this message to her parents:

"I love you so much, I hope someday I can see you again, close to me."