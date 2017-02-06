Police looking for Aggravated Assault suspect Arizona News Police looking for Aggravated Assault suspect Tempe Police are asking for the public's help, as they look for a man described as armed and dangerous. FOX 10's Matt Rodewald reports.

- Tempe Police are asking for the public's help, as they search for a man believed to be connected to various Aggravated Assault and firearms violation incident that have taken place in recent days.

According to a flyer released by the Arizona State University Police Department, Tempe Police has identified the suspect as Mishal Almustaneer, also known as "Mike". Police are reportedly focusing on two different incidents: one where Almustaneer allegedly brandished a weapon, and another incident where Almustaneer allegedly pointed a gun at someone.

The incidents reportedly happened on Saturday and Monday, but police are reportedly not able to clarify which incident took place on what day. According to the flyer released by ASU Police, Almustaneer is known to frequent the area of Lemon and Terrace, as well as the 1000 block of East Playa Del Norte. Almustaneer, according to ASU Police, should be considered armed and dangerous.

Tempe Police said they are leading the investigation. Anyone with information should call ASU Police on Tempe Police immediately.