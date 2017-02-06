Family members remember man allegedly killed by ex-girlfriend Arizona News Family members remember man allegedly killed by ex-girlfriend Friends, family members, and residents in one Phoenix neighborhood remember the life of a man who was allegedly struck and killed by his ex-girlfriend. FOX 10's Matt Rodewald reports.

Family members of a man allegedly struck and killed by his ex-girlfriend are remembering his life Monday night.

The victim has been identified as 24-year-old Christopher Miller, and the suspect was identified as Verena Herron, 25. Candles were lit on Monday night, as friends, families, and neighbors all try to make sense of what happened.

According to witnesses, an argument started at approximately 1:00 a.m. at an apartment complex in the area of 41st Street and McDowell, which later spilled out into the street. People living in the area said Herron allegedly got in her car, and then ran over Miller several times.

Miller is reportedly facing First Degree Murder charges.

Shaniqua Giles, who is engaged to Miller's older brother but did not want to speak on camera, said her fiancé, Quentin Neal, said Herron was going to run Miller over.

Off camera, Neal said he was "absolutely devastated" over what has happened.

Giles also gave more details on what she saw, as the horrific tragedy unfolded.

"She pulled up to my fiancé and told him that she was going to run his brother over," said Giles. The victim, according to the woman, stood in front of Herron's car.

"She just put her foot on the gas and just didn't stop," said the woman.

Miller's relationship with Herron, which reportedly last three years, ended a year ago.

"He was always happy," said another woman. "He never got into arguments with anyone. I don't know, this is just a crazy thing that happened, really. I never expected this to happen to him."