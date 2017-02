Local ballet company gets ready for "Romeo and Juliet" Arizona News Local ballet company gets ready for "Romeo and Juliet" As Ballet Arizona prepares for their big production of Romeo and Juliet, FOX 10's Kristy Siefkin tried on her dancing shoes.

It's a tragic love story that has stood the test of time - over 400 years, to be exact - and it's a story that has most recently turned into a movie in 1996, with Leonardo DiCaprio as a lead.

It's a story that needs no introduction to many people. Yes, the story is "Romeo and Juliet", and a local ballet company is getting ready for their big production of the William Shakespeare play.

FOX 10's Kristy Siefkin decided to try out her dancing capabilities with Ballet Arizona.