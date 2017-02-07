STREAMING LIVE: FOX 10 News Now

FOX 10 Live Newscasts & Replays - Click here to watch!

MCSO: House fire leads to marijuana grow operation in N. Phoenix

Photo credit: @SgtJEnriquez
 
 ] Hide Caption  ] Show Caption

Photo credit: @SgtJEnriquez

Photo credit: @SgtJEnriquez

Posted:Feb 07 2017 09:43AM MST

Updated:Feb 07 2017 09:59AM MST

PHOENIX - Authorities say investigators found marijuana and a grow operation after firefighters put out a fire in a home in a desert area near 10th Street and Desert Hills Drive.

The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office says a neighbor reported the fire early Monday morning and that responding firefighters put out the fire, which started in the garage and spread into the home.

Sheriff's Sgt. Joaquin Enriquez said investigators saw a large amount of marijuana in plain sight inside the home and that a search conducted after investigators obtained a search warrant turned up a grow operation in another building on the property.

Deputies say they also found hash oil equipment in the garage.

The home's sole occupant said he was house siting while the owner was out of state.

MCSO has not announced any arrests in connection with the case and the exact cause of the fire has not been determined.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.


  • Popular

  • Recent

Stories You May Be Interested In – includes Advertiser Stories