MCSO: House fire leads to marijuana grow operation in N. Phoenix

- Authorities say investigators found marijuana and a grow operation after firefighters put out a fire in a home in a desert area near 10th Street and Desert Hills Drive.

The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office says a neighbor reported the fire early Monday morning and that responding firefighters put out the fire, which started in the garage and spread into the home.

Sheriff's Sgt. Joaquin Enriquez said investigators saw a large amount of marijuana in plain sight inside the home and that a search conducted after investigators obtained a search warrant turned up a grow operation in another building on the property.

Deputies say they also found hash oil equipment in the garage.

The home's sole occupant said he was house siting while the owner was out of state.

MCSO has not announced any arrests in connection with the case and the exact cause of the fire has not been determined.

Morning house fire at 39023 N. 10th St. found to be a marijuana grow house with possible lab equipment, MCSO detectives are investigating pic.twitter.com/0FLLHn6KXW — @SgtJEnriquez (@SgtJEnriquez) February 7, 2017

Crews were able to make a quick stop of this fire, in the early a.m. hours yesterday. The fire was contained to the garage. Great job by all pic.twitter.com/zuDsp5h1lu — Daisy Mountain Fire (@dmfdpio) February 7, 2017

The Associated Press contributed to this report.