Police officer stabbed near downtown Phoenix

- A Phoenix police officer is in stable condition after being stabbed in the leg near downtown Phoenix near 17th Avenue and Van Buren.

The Phoenix Fire Department says the officer has been transported to a nearby hospital in stable condition.

The officer's name has not been released.

NOW: Skyfox over scene where @phoenixpolice officer was stabbed in the leg. We are told he will be ok. pic.twitter.com/bDUTyDj5rS — jonathan roy (@JRFox10) February 7, 2017

Phoenix officer Ok after being stabbed in leg. Transported to hospital but PD says he'll be ok. #fox10phoenix — Jon Noetzel (@fox10PhotoChief) February 7, 2017