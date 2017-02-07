STREAMING LIVE: FOX 10 News Now

Police officer stabbed near downtown Phoenix

By: FOX 10 Staff

Posted:Feb 07 2017 10:45AM MST

Updated:Feb 07 2017 11:04AM MST

PHOENIX (KSAZ) - A Phoenix police officer is in stable condition after being stabbed in the leg near downtown Phoenix near 17th Avenue and Van Buren.

The Phoenix Fire Department says the officer has been transported to a nearby hospital in stable condition.

The officer's name has not been released.

