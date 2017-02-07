Police issue Community Public Safety Alert

- Tempe Police Department issued a Community Public Safety Alert Tuesday night, in response to an incident that took place involving a female alleged victim.

According to a statement released by Tempe Police, the incident took place at approximately 2:20 p.m. on Monday, in the parking lot of an apartment complex in the 1100 block of W. Grove Parkway, east of Priest Drive.

According to police, the alleged victim, who is in her 20s, was approached by a male suspect in the parking lot. The suspect allegedly made a comment to the victim, and police said the suspect then touched the alleged victim in an unwanted fashion.

The alleged victim, according to police, screamed, upon which the suspect fled on foot to an unknown location.

The suspect is described as:

Black male with a heavy build

In his 30s to 40s

Approximately 5' 10' tall

Weighs approximately 210 lbs

Black hair in short dreadlocks

Brown eyes

last seen wearing loose-fitting long cargo shorts with a green shirt

Anyone with information should call Tempe Police.