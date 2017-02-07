Comm. College choir surprised by airfare offer Arizona News Comm. College choir surprised by airfare offer A community college choir received a very pleasant surprise, as they prepare to perform at an iconic concert hall. FOX 10's Ty Brennan reports.

The Chandler-Gilbert Community College (CGCC) Choir has received quite an honor, but with it, quite a challenge as well.

Last year, the school choir was one of only four choirs invited to play at the iconic Carnegie Hall in New York in April.

It's certainly an honor to be invited to play as the famous concert hall, but as one can imagine, getting to the concert hall can be quite pricey. The Choir was trying to raise the $72,000 needed to get the full choir to the Big Apple.

That's when Southwest Airlines decided to step in and help. On Tuesday, the airline company offered the choir free round-trip airfare.