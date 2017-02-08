STREAMING LIVE: FOX 10 News Now

FOX 10 Live Newscasts & Replays - Click here to watch!

10-year-old boy in extremely critical condition following hit-and-run

A 10-year-old boy is in extremely critical condition following a hit-and-run in Mesa.
By: FOX 10 Staff

Posted:Feb 08 2017 07:39AM MST

Updated:Feb 08 2017 08:33AM MST

MESA, Ariz. (KSAZ) - A 10-year-old boy is in extremely critical condition following a hit-and-run in Mesa.

The Mesa Police Department says the boy is in extremely critical condition after being struck by a vehicle near Broadway Road and 56th Street on Wednesday morning. Following the collision, the driver of the vehicle left the scene.

Firefighters say the boy was transported to a nearby trauma center.

 

>>VIDEO from the scene: https://www.facebook.com/FOX10Phoenix/videos/1269384286443449/

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 10 News for updates.


  • Popular

  • Recent

Stories You May Be Interested In – includes Advertiser Stories