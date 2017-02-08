10-year-old boy in extremely critical condition following hit-and-run Arizona News 10-year-old boy in extremely critical condition following hit-and-run A 10-year-old boy is in extremely critical condition following a hit-and-run in Mesa.

The Mesa Police Department says the boy is in extremely critical condition after being struck by a vehicle near Broadway Road and 56th Street on Wednesday morning. Following the collision, the driver of the vehicle left the scene.

Traffic accident. Broadway/56th st. Closed all directions. Avoid area. — Mesa Police Dept. (@MesaPD) February 8, 2017

Firefighters say the boy was transported to a nearby trauma center.

>>VIDEO from the scene: https://www.facebook.com/FOX10Phoenix/videos/1269384286443449/

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 10 News for updates.