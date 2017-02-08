Circus performers injured in Sarasota high-wire fall

Intel to invest $7B in Arizona semiconductor factory

Posted:Feb 08 2017 11:26AM MST

Updated:Feb 08 2017 01:03PM MST

WASHINGTON (AP) -- Intel CEO Brian Krzanich is at the White House and bringing the kind of economic news that President Donald Trump likes to trumpet: a $7 billion investment in an Intel factory in Arizona.

The CEO says in an Oval Office visit with Trump that Intel will be completing the factory and making "the most advanced" chips on the planet." The CEO says the factory will employ about 3,000 workers directly - and 10,000 workers in Arizona in support of the factory.

Krzanich says the announcement comes partly in response in part to Trump's tax and regulatory policies.

Trump calls the product that Intel will be making is "amazing."

Online: newsroom.intel.com/?p=70310


