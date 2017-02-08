Historic bomber arrives at Deer Valley Airport Arizona News Historic bomber arrives at Deer Valley Airport A piece of U.S. military history has landed in the Valley, at Deer Valley Airport. FOX 10's Anita Roman reports.

At nearly 76 years old, there is no doubt the Boeing B-17 bomber on display at the airport has a long history. Out of the many B-17s that were built, just about 10 of them remain in existence.

"The plane flew somewhere between 18,000 and 30,000 feet," said pilot Shawn Knickerbocker. "The airplanes were not pressurized, not heated. At 25,000 to 28,000 feet, the outside air temperature could be as low as -50F."

The plane also gave us the phrase the whole nine yards, as there was 27 feet of ammunition on the belt of a gun on the bomber.

"When the kids got done firing, they'd say, 'I have them the whole nine yards.'," said Knickerbocker.

The plane will be available for tours and flights at the Deer Valley Airport, through 5:00 p.m. on Sunday. FOX 10's Anita Roman was on the bomber for a tour on Wednesday.