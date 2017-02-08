Formerly homeless man receives furniture for new home Arizona News Formerly homeless man receives furniture for new home It was a story on homelessness that had a beautiful ending: a man who was homeless for decades finally has a home to own, thanks to some help. FOX 10's Danielle Miller reports.

On Wednesday, there was another nice surprise in store for Marcos Torres.

"I didn't expect this," said Torres, as his house is being turned into a home, thanks to OpenDoor. After the Torres' story was aired, the company and its employees raised enough money to furnish Torres' new home.

"This original idea of how can we contribute and give back grew into everyone pitching in and the entire company at OpenDoor rallied to be able to provide everything," said Jacqueline Moore. "We're stocking his kitchen, the bathrooms, every room, the dining room, the living room."

Before Torres' got the keys to the home, he was homeless for about 30 years, and after renting rooms for years, he had no furniture of his own, until Wednesday.