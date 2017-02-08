Protesters gather outside Phoenix ICE headquarters Arizona News Protesters gather outside Phoenix ICE headquarters Protesters gathered outside the Phoenix headquarter for the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) Wednesday night. FOX 10's Stefania Okolie reports.

- Protesters gathered outside the Phoenix headquarter for the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) Wednesday night.

People at the protest were reportedly trying to block a van that is believed to be carrying a woman named Guadalupe Garcia De Rayos. Garcia, who is allegedly an undocumented immigrant and lived in the country for 22 years, is reportedly scheduled to be deported under an executive order issued by Donald Trump.

The protest intensified throughout the night, and a Tactical Response Unit was seen standing alongside the van that is believed to be carrying Garcia. Garcia was reportedly charged for impersonation, She was reportedly held in an ICE facility for six months, and later released on a fine to her husband.

This is a developing news story. Stay with FOX 10 Phoenix on air, online, and on social media for further updates.