It was Kylie's only reaction to finding out there were four heartbeats in her belly. Perhaps that's because most mothers know ahead of time -- many who birth quadruplets have fertility assistance.

- "I laughed... I just, I was laughing, I couldn't help it," Kylie Szafranski said.

Kylie and her husband, Phillip, didn't and her natural quadruplet pregnancy stunned both of them and their doctors.

