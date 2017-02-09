Where to get the best deals on National Pizza Day

February 9 is National Pizza Day and there are plenty of ways to score great deals on your favorite pie!
- One large three-topping pizza for $7.99
- Two large two-topping pizzas with stuffed cheesy bread for $25.99
- Medium 2-Topping Handmade Pan Pizzas $8.99.XL 1 Topping Brooklyn Style Pizza $12.99
- One large pizza with up to three toppings for just $7.99
- 50 percent off regular price pizzas
- 40 percent off all online orders
- Extra large three topping Pizza for $10
- Online Only! $2 off any large pizza
- All meat large pizza for $9
- Online Only! $3 off any family size pizza
- Heart Shaped Pizzas for $8
- Large specialty pizza for $12.99.
- Free drink with an adult lunch buffet