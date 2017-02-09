American Airlines flight to Phoenix re-routed due to security check

American Airlines flight 534 from Columbus, Ohio headed to Phoenix made an emergency landing at Lambert-St. Louis International Airport in Missouri on Thursday morning due to a security check.

After police completed a security sweep of the plane, they found no credible threat.

Per the airport, "American Airlines plans to re-board its passengers and continue Flt 534 to Phoenix shortly."

This is a developing story.

>>VIDEO from the scene: facebook.com/FOX10Phoenix/videos/1270431369672074

American Airlines aircraft cleared to continue to Phoenix, AZ after security check. More on our blog: https://t.co/IEkO2BEBYB — Lambert-STL Airport (@flystl) February 9, 2017

We are assisting in a security check of an American Airlines aircraft. Airport is fully operational. — Lambert-STL Airport (@flystl) February 9, 2017

Dogs are done checking luggage. Bags are now being loaded onto carts. It does not appear that there are any security issues with the bags. pic.twitter.com/vyKdAnXq2M — FOX2now (@FOX2now) February 9, 2017

Luggage loaded onto carts from the plane at Lambert #STL for security check pic.twitter.com/N08oKZryhw — FOX2now (@FOX2now) February 9, 2017

Often times, the luggage & passengers will be sent back to a terminal & screened again to eliminate any perceived threats to the flight. https://t.co/85nvsJGNjm — Mike Robison (@mrobisonfox10) February 9, 2017

Cont. @AmericanAir Flight 534 from Columbus is now scheduled to arrive in Phoenix at 1:26pm instead of 10:01am. Know anyone on this flight? pic.twitter.com/1nGBypBSN7 — Mike Robison (@mrobisonfox10) February 9, 2017