American Airlines flight to Phoenix re-routed due to security check

Posted:Feb 09 2017 08:44AM MST

Updated:Feb 09 2017 10:07AM MST

American Airlines flight 534 from Columbus, Ohio headed to Phoenix made an emergency landing at Lambert-St. Louis International Airport in Missouri on Thursday morning due to a security check.

After police completed a security sweep of the plane, they found no credible threat.

Per the airport, "American Airlines plans to re-board its passengers and continue Flt 534 to Phoenix shortly."

This is a developing story.

>>VIDEO from the scene: facebook.com/FOX10Phoenix/videos/1270431369672074


