Valley event aims to get veterans back on their feet

Seventy service providers were on-site throughout the entire day helping veterans regain their independence.

"So, it's a military term for respite, for battle and we use it and apply it to homeless veterans on the street in Phoenix," Shane Groen said. "We want to give them respite from the battle they are struggling with on the streets."

Groan, who is special missions director with the Arizona Coalition to End Homelessness, says the 2017 Maricopa County Stand Down is the largest of 10 taking place in the state.

From haircuts, to a fully functioning court, to getting an ID reinstated, it's a place where veterans can get back on their feet.

"Something as simple as getting some fines squashed or getting your ID back can really help you to get employment, to have a whole new lease on life," Groen said.

Veteran John Negrete received assistance with housing.

"Today, they are helping me with my housing situation because of my cancer and with the veterans I was one of 6,500 who didn't get their proper care," he said. "I had to wait eight months to get surgery and I couldn't work."

Last year's stand down served 1,850 veterans and they're expecting to help even more this year.

"We're trying to get them sustainable help that will help them long-term," Groen said.