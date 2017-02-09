Woman deported to Mexico amid Phoenix protests [ ] Hide Caption [ ] Show Caption Guadalupe Garcia de Rayos Arizona News Woman deported to Mexico amid Phoenix protests An immigrant mother who was granted leniency under the Obama administration has been deported to Mexico in a sign of how President Donald Trump will carry through on his campaign promises on immigration.

The lawyer for 36-year-old Guadalupe Garcia de Rayos and an immigrant advocacy group say they learned from Mexican diplomats in the U.S. that she had been taken back to Mexico.



The Mesa mother was in the country illegally and checked in Wednesday for what she thought was a routine meeting with Immigration, Customs and Enforcement officials. They then moved to deport her, prompting protests.



Seven people were arrested after they blocked ICE vans from leaving a Phoenix location.

Statement from Phoenix Mayor Greg Stanton:

"Last night's events show President Trump's mass deportation plan makes our country less safe.

Rather than tracking down violent criminals and drug dealers, ICE is spending its energy deporting a woman with two American children who has lived here for more than two decades and poses a threat to nobody. It is outrageous, and precisely why as long as I am mayor, Phoenix will not participate in the 287(g) program or enter into any other agreements with the Trump Administration that aim to advance his mass deportation plans.

What happened last night to Guadalupe Garcia de Rayos is a travesty. She has been peacefully living and working in the Valley for more than two decades, and by all accounts was building a life and contributing to our community. She has now been torn apart from her family.

Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly is in Arizona today. I have a message for him: Do much more than go to the border to stare at the fence and take photos. Take a much closer look around. Look at how immigration has benefited our state and our culture. Try to understand how closely our economy and that of Mexico are linked, and what will happen to our state if we lose 100,000 jobs tied to exports with Mexico and Latin America because of the President's antagonism. President Trump is tearing families apart, undermining public safety and will ultimately hurt our economy."

