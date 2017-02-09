STREAMING LIVE: FOX 10 News Now

Prosecutors seek death penalty against mother accused of killing 3 sons

By: FOX 10 Staff

Posted:Feb 09 2017 12:39PM MST

Updated:Feb 09 2017 12:53PM MST

PHOENIX (KSAZ) - Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty against a Valley mother accused of stabbing her three young sons to death.

Octavia Rogers was arrested for allegedly murdering her three sons, ages 5, 3 and 2 months old. Rogers pleaded not guilty to three counts of first-degree murder.

She is due back in court for a trial management conference on May 1.

 


