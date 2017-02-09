Prosecutors seek death penalty against mother accused of killing 3 sons

- Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty against a Valley mother accused of stabbing her three young sons to death.

Octavia Rogers was arrested for allegedly murdering her three sons, ages 5, 3 and 2 months old. Rogers pleaded not guilty to three counts of first-degree murder.

She is due back in court for a trial management conference on May 1.

Mom of murder suspect says "she needs help," not death. Octavia Rogers will face death penalty. Family says she's mentally ill #fox10phoenix pic.twitter.com/6z8I82M9oB — Nicole Garcia Fox10 (@Fox10_NicoleG) February 9, 2017