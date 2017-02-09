Carson Palmer to return to Cardinals for 2017

- Arizona Cardinals Quarterback Carson Palmer has announced that he will return to the NFL team for the 2017 season.

News of Palmer's return was announced on Arizona Cardinals' verified Twitter page Thursday.

According to the Cardinals' official website, Palmer's 2017 salary of $15.5 million becomes fully guaranteed on Friday, and Palmer is reportedly signed through the 2018 season.

Palmer's return to the Cardinals came after Larry Fitzgerald announced that he too will return to the Cardinals.