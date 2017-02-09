Amid border wall talk, 'coyotes' turning to fake visas to enter US illegally

The number of people entering the United States illegally with fake passports and border crossing cards is on the rise, a spokesperson from the U.S. Customs and Border Protection said.

Every week, CBP agents stationed in El Paso, Texas y Sunland Park, New Mexico crossings seize an average of 85 documents that have been altered, according to an investigation conducted by El Universal, a leading Mexican newspaper.

Border crossing cards, also known as laser visas, are the most commonly used method, said CBP spokesman Rubén Jáuregui. These cards are temporary documents issued to Mexican citizens to visit the U.S. border areas for less than 72 hours.

They are, however, available to all for just $150 thanks to a criminal network that operates on both sides of the border using a simple system and a whole lot of corruption.

The reason the documents are so cheap – “coyotes” charge at least $1,500 to guide you through the desert – is that they are “rented,” not sold.

