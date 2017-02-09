California murder suspect arrested in Arizona

- Officials with the U.S. Marshals Service said a 31-year-old man who was arrested in Phoenix on Tuesday was wanted in California for a deadly shooting there.

According to a statement released Thursday, Ricardo Sarabia, described by Marshals Service officials as a documented member of a California street gang with an extensive violent criminal history, was wanted by the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department and the San Fernando Police Department for Homicide.

The incident, according to the statement, allegedly took place in December of 2016, with Sarabia allegedly shooting three people during a gun transaction in San Fernando. One of the three people, according to the statement, was pronounced dead at the scene. According officials, an investigation revealed that Sarabia left California sometime after the incident, and tried to live in Arizona.

Sarabia, according to the statement, was taken into custody by officers with multiple law enforcement agencies, after he was identified leaving the neighborhood of 75th Avenue and Lower Buckeye Road on Tuesday evening.