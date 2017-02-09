Arrests made in connection with child sexual abuse case

Officials with the Yavapai County Sheriff's Office announced Thursday that two people have been arrested, in connection with incidents of sexual abuse involving minors.

According to a statement, Christian Swank, 18, was arrested on the night of February 2 for five counts of alleged Sexual Conduct with a Minor. Swank's father, 42-year-old Brandon Swank, was arrested Wednesday on a charge of alleged Failure to Report Child Abuse.

According to Sheriff's officials, deputies received information regarding sexual molestation allegations in late January. One of the alleged victims is reportedly under the age of 10, and the other alleged victim is reportedly under the age of 13.

Both alleged victims, according to the statement, are known to Swank, and according to officials, Swank was allegedly involved in sexual activity with each victim, on several occasions in 2015 within Yavapai County.

According to investigators, Swank's father became aware of the sexual abuse incidents that were allegedly committed by Swank in December 2016, and Swank's father allegedly chose not to report the incidents to law enforcement, and allegedly requested that family members also not report the crime.

Swank, according to the statement, is being held at the Camp Verde Detention Center without bond, while Swank's father, who was also booked at the Camp Verde Detention Center, was released on a $3,500 bond on Thursday.