DHS Secretary, Governor Ducey tours U.S. - Mexico border Arizona News DHS Secretary, Governor Ducey tours U.S. - Mexico border Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly and Governor Doug Ducey toured the United States - Mexico boarder in Nogales Thursday.

Governor Ducey tweeted out some photos on Thursday, as he and Kelly met with Border Patrol agents.

Thank you to our brave Border Patrol agents who are working hard to keep our state and country safe @CustomsBorder pic.twitter.com/90auOEp6uA — Doug Ducey (@dougducey) February 9, 2017

Impressive tour of the Mariposa Port of Entry. Efficiencies good for US & AZ economy. pic.twitter.com/2e1rHj7nfI — Doug Ducey (@dougducey) February 9, 2017

Great to speak with one of our many hardworking port officers here in Nogales pic.twitter.com/WNbMc80b2i — Doug Ducey (@dougducey) February 9, 2017

Kelly and Ducey also had a chance to meet with some of the port officers in Nogales to learn how the entry process works. Kelly said the biggest challenges facing his department are screening of immigrants, and tracking down and deporting those living in the country illegally.