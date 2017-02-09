STREAMING LIVE: FOX 10 News Now

DHS Secretary, Governor Ducey tours U.S. - Mexico border

Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly and Governor Doug Ducey toured the United States - Mexico boarder in Nogales Thursday. FOX 10's Marc Martinez reports.

Posted:Feb 09 2017 06:53PM MST

Updated:Feb 09 2017 06:53PM MST

NOGALES, Ariz. (KSAZ) - Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly and Governor Doug Ducey toured the United States - Mexico boarder in Nogales Thursday.

Governor Ducey tweeted out some photos on Thursday, as he and Kelly met with Border Patrol agents.

Kelly and Ducey also had a chance to meet with some of the port officers in Nogales to learn how the entry process works. Kelly said the biggest challenges facing his department are screening of immigrants, and tracking down and deporting those living in the country illegally.


