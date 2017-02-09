DHS Secretary, Governor Ducey tours U.S. - Mexico border

NOGALES, Ariz. (KSAZ) - Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly and Governor Doug Ducey toured the United States - Mexico boarder in Nogales Thursday.
Governor Ducey tweeted out some photos on Thursday, as he and Kelly met with Border Patrol agents.
Kelly and Ducey also had a chance to meet with some of the port officers in Nogales to learn how the entry process works. Kelly said the biggest challenges facing his department are screening of immigrants, and tracking down and deporting those living in the country illegally.