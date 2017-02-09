New downtown Phx venue brings the outdoors inside, food truck food without the truck Arizona News New downtown Phx venue brings the outdoors inside, food truck food without the truck Bringing the outdoors inside, the 11,000 square foot entertainment venue called, The Park, is hard to miss.

"There's a great juxtaposition between all of the technology and screens, with large trees. So it really gives it a really intimate feelingn at times," said Phil Richard, Managing Partner at The Park.

Instead of sun, neon lights hit the tops of the towering trees, and in place of park benches, there will be intimate restaurant booths.

"Our saying is, 'Eat local, party local,' so we're going to do a little bit of both here," said Richard.

The Park is the first spot in Arizona to marry the concept of a self-serve beer garden and food trucks, but without the truck.

We have some of, in my humble opinion, the best food truck chefs in the valley, and we recreate their recipes. No different than if you worked for Bobby Flay or Gordon Ramsay, you recreate their recipes. We're doing that same thing, "said David Duarte, Executive Chef of The Park.

Hidden in the corners of the park, you'll find games, a ping pong table, and a stage for rotating local acts. And what would a local park be without a little friendly food-driven competition?

"Street fights in the park, if you will, where we will compete with and against local chefs in the valley for charities," said Duarte.

The Park opens Friday, February 10, in Downtown Phoenix on 2nd St. and Jefferson.