Police: Man killed, woman beaten during Phoenix robbery

Phoenix police say when officers responded to the scene near 23rd Avenue and Thomas Road they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to a nearby hospital where he later died.

Another victim at the scene, a 25-year-old woman, was physically assault by a suspect and was robbed. She is expected to survive her injuries.

No suspect information has been released and the investigation is ongoing.

