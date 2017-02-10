Centennial High School placed on lockdown after gun reported on campus

- Centennial High School near 83rd Avenue and Acoma Drive was placed on lockdown Friday morning after it was reported to administrators that students may have seen another student with a gun in his waistband on campus.

Letter to parents:

Dear Centennial High School Parents and Guardians,

This letter is to inform you that Centennial High School is currently on lockdown. It was reported to school administration this morning that students may have seen a fellow student with a handgun in his waistband on campus. As a precaution, the police were immediately notified and are on campus investigating the validity of the report.

At this time, no one may enter or leave the campus. We consider the safety of our students our highest priority at Centennial High School. We will keep you posted once more information is available and the lockdown is lifted.

Additional updates will be available on the district’s website at the following link: www.peoriaunified.org/updates.



Sincerely,

Peoria Unified Public Relations