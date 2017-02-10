Woman rushed to hospital after car crashes into restaurant

- Armando Feliz says his battle has just begun.

"I've been fighting the state and the city for many, many years," he said.

This morning's accident has added fuel to the fire and is another reason why he wants to make the intersection in front of his property at Grand and 39th Avenues safer.

"We're trying to get a speed light right here," he said.

It was just after 6:30 a.m. when a car slammed right into the small restaurant situated on the corner. Neil Harr's brother was driving the SUV, which was one of three vehicles involved in the crash.

"There was a Camaro that pulled out right over here," he said. "He was trying to go east on Grand and didn't make it over, blocked oncoming lanes. My brother's car hit this car and sent it into the building."

The woman behind the wheel of the car that crashed into Marisco's was rushed to the hospital and is expected to be OK. Harr, who frequently travels the area, agrees with Feliz that something needs to change.

"I see crashes here all the time," he said. "Grand is horrible. People drive here 60 miles an hour, just pull out like it's nothing, switch lanes. Grand is just bad. That's why that girl was killed. It's because there was a bus driver."

Feliz recalls another accident, which was a collision involving a school bus in the same intersection roughly 10 years ago.

"It's upsetting because we could tell this was going to happen again and it's going to happen again and again and again until, finally, someone realizes we need a stop light here," he said.

Feliz has familiarized himself with every obstacle and hazard and hopes what happened today will make people listen and serve as a wake-up call.