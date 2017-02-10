Tyler Kost sentenced to 3 years in prison [ ] Hide Caption [ ] Show Caption Tyler Kost (file) Arizona News Tyler Kost sentenced to 3 years in prison A judge has sentenced Tyler Kost to three years in prison with credit of 990 days, 15 year terms of probation.

- A Pinal County man who was arrested for sexually assaulting 13 high school classmates when he was still a teenager received his sentence on Friday.

A judge sentenced Tyler Kost to three years in prison along with probation. Kost has already spent 990 days behind bars, so he'll have to serve another 105 days in prison to complete his sentence, however, he could be released as early as tomorrow because he has alread served 85 percent of his sentence.

He was arrested in 2014 when he was 18 and accused of sexually assaulting 13 girls who he attended high school with. Some of the accusers were as young as 13 years old.

Last month, Kost pleaded guilty to charges in connection to five of the 13 victims. He agreed to accept three counts of attempted sexual conduct with a minor and three counts of child abuse.

In court Friday, letters from the victims were read and some of them spoke for themselves. Kost's family also spoke, saying how much the last few years have changed their family.

Kost will have to deal with 15 years of probation and he must register as a sex offender. If he violates probation, he could face 50 years in prison.

Breaking: Judge hands down Tyler Kost's sentence- 3 years in prison, credit of 990 days, consecutive 15 yr terms of probation #fox10phoenix — Nicole Garcia Fox10 (@Fox10_NicoleG) February 10, 2017

Tyler Kost: "I want to apologize for my actions... I'm so sorry for the pain I caused." #fox10phoenix pic.twitter.com/0WYDNLX3Y4 — Nicole Garcia Fox10 (@Fox10_NicoleG) February 10, 2017

So far 5 victims have given statements, all saying they were raped by Kost and continue to suffer from depression/PTSD #fox10phoenix pic.twitter.com/ZyItRsVmiE — Nicole Garcia Fox10 (@Fox10_NicoleG) February 10, 2017

Victim gives emotional statement about Tyler Kost; says she became suicidal and suffers from severe depression & PTSD #fox10phoenix — Nicole Garcia Fox10 (@Fox10_NicoleG) February 10, 2017

Tyler Kost facing 3 yrs to 7.5 yrs in prison. He could be released today for time served; has been in jail for 1,000+ days #fox10phoenix pic.twitter.com/85xSkFxoXy — Nicole Garcia Fox10 (@Fox10_NicoleG) February 10, 2017