30-year-old accused of kidnapping four-year-old from home

- A 30-year-old woman has been arrested by Scottsdale Police, accused of kidnapping a four-year-old boy from his home.

According to a statement released by Scottsdale Police on Friday, Tiffany Baginski was arrested by police Thursday, in an alley near a convenience store at the 3000 block of N. 68th Street. The boy Baginski allegedly kidnapped was seen walking with Baginski.

Police said officers responded to an apartment building at the 6000 block of E. Avalon for a missing child call, at around 2:50 p.m. According to the statement, the officer encountered a caregiver, who told officers that the four-year-old was missing from the home.

The child, according to police, was last seen in the front room of the apartment with a closed screen front door. The caregiver, according to police, was in another room when she heard an adult female voice coming from the front of the apartment. When the caregiver went to the front room to check, police said she noticed the front door was open, and the child was gone.

According to police, Baginski allegedly walked up to the screen door of the apartment, and allegedly lured the boy outside. Baginski, according to police, is being held on alleged Kidnapping and alleged Custodial Interference charges.

The case is still under investigation.