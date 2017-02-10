Higher temps bring snakes out of hibernation Arizona News Higher temps bring snakes out of hibernation While people are enjoying the warmer temperatures in the Valley, it may also generate some concerns for people who are afraid of snakes. FOX 10's Stefania Okolie reports.

With temperatures hitting the 80s, some Rattlesnakes are coming out of hibernation. Rattlesnakes are typically more active in May and June.

Officials with the Rural Metro Fire Department said their department is gearing up, in anticipation of increased calls for snake sightings. Officials said people hitting the trails should be on the lookout, and if a home is in snake prone areas, they said homeowners should check the bushes, before letting kids and animals to go out and play.