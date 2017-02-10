Sculpture set on toilet sparks discussion Arizona News Sculpture set on toilet sparks discussion An art piece near the Arizona State Capitol has many people talking. FOX 10's Steve Krafft has the story on the politics-themed piece.

- It is an art piece that is sparking lots of discussions: a sculpture that is set on a toilet, situated near the Arizona State Capitol.

The artist is trying to make a political point with the sculpture.

"All this iron is inspired by the Phoenix recycling program," said Don Russell. "Everything is made out of recycled iron. This piece is made out of recycled iron and recycled politics even."

It appears Russell had a person in mind, when it comes to the art piece.

"There is a politician with this color hair," said Russell. "He says politics is such crap and we all know who that is right?"

In case it wasn't obvious, Russell was talking about Donald Trump, along with others in Congress.

Opinions are split as to the art piece's quality.