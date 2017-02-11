FOX 10 Live Newscasts & Replays - Click here to watch!

Reward offered for armed Circle K robber

Silent Witness

Posted:Feb 11 2017 07:16AM MST

Updated:Feb 11 2017 10:18AM MST

PHOENIX - Police are offering a reward for an armed suspect who robbed a west Phoenix convenience store.

According to Sgt. James Rothschild with Silent Witness, the suspect entered the Circle K at 36th Avenue and West Buckeye Road on Tuesday, December 20th at about 10:45pm.  Police say he bought a beer and a hot dog, and then ate at a customer counter at the store.  At about 11:08pm, police say he pulled a black handgun from his waistband and demanded the clerk give him three scratch-off lottery tickets.

The suspect ran off on foot.  He's described as a 25-year-old Hispanic man, five feet eight inches tall, weighing 180 pounds, with black hair and a goatee.  He was wearing a baseball cap with the word "CALI" on the front, a light-colored button-up shirt, a dark-colored hoodie, blue jeans and white shoes.  He also had a tattoo on his right forearm, possibly of a skull with a headdress.

Anyone with information is asked to call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.  There is a cash reward involved and you can remain anonymous. 


  • Popular

  • Recent

Stories You May Be Interested In – includes Advertiser Stories