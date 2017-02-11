Reward offered for armed Circle K robber Arizona News Reward offered for armed Circle K robber Police are offering a reward for an armed suspect who robbed a west Phoenix convenience store.

According to Sgt. James Rothschild with Silent Witness, the suspect entered the Circle K at 36th Avenue and West Buckeye Road on Tuesday, December 20th at about 10:45pm. Police say he bought a beer and a hot dog, and then ate at a customer counter at the store. At about 11:08pm, police say he pulled a black handgun from his waistband and demanded the clerk give him three scratch-off lottery tickets.

The suspect ran off on foot. He's described as a 25-year-old Hispanic man, five feet eight inches tall, weighing 180 pounds, with black hair and a goatee. He was wearing a baseball cap with the word "CALI" on the front, a light-colored button-up shirt, a dark-colored hoodie, blue jeans and white shoes. He also had a tattoo on his right forearm, possibly of a skull with a headdress.

Anyone with information is asked to call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS. There is a cash reward involved and you can remain anonymous.