DPS: Carjacking suspect shoots at troopers, pursuit ends in wrong way crash on I-17

By: FOX 10 Staff

Posted:Feb 12 2017 11:15AM MST

Updated:Feb 12 2017 11:37AM MST

CAMP VERDE, Ariz. (KSAZ) - Southbound I-17 near Munds Park has been closed due to a police pursuit that ended in a wrong-way crash near Camp Verde.

Director of the Arizona Department of Public Safety Col. Frank Milstead tweeted out Sunday morning that police were pursuing a carjacking suspect that was firing at Trooper's as well.

The suspect was in a white Chevy Tahoe driving northbound in the southbound lane of the I-17. He collided head on with a semi-truck.

Col. Milstead confirmed via Twitter that the suspect has died.

I-17 SB is closed at milepost 317, near Munds Park, and it's unknown when it will be open again.

