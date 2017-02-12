DPS: Carjacking suspect shoots at troopers, pursuit ends in wrong way crash on I-17

- Southbound I-17 near Munds Park has been closed due to a police pursuit that ended in a wrong-way crash near Camp Verde.

Director of the Arizona Department of Public Safety Col. Frank Milstead tweeted out Sunday morning that police were pursuing a carjacking suspect that was firing at Trooper's as well.

If you are on I-17 near Camp Verde we have a lot of police activity. We have a car jacking subject who is firing at Trooper's. Stay alert! — Col. Frank Milstead (@frank_milstead) February 12, 2017

The suspect was in a white Chevy Tahoe driving northbound in the southbound lane of the I-17. He collided head on with a semi-truck.

Col. Milstead confirmed via Twitter that the suspect has died.

I-17 SB is closed at milepost 317, near Munds Park, and it's unknown when it will be open again.

UPDATE: I-17 SB south of Munds Park. Road is closed at MP 317 for a crash. Traffic is being rerouted to go NB on I-17. No est. on reopening. — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) February 12, 2017

