CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Man caught stealing package off doorstep while couple was at the store Arizona News CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Man caught stealing package off doorstep while couple was at the store Randy Horne has lived in his home near 64th Avenue and Glendale for 22 years. The entire time, he's never had someone steal a package from his home until Saturday morning.

"We had a package delivered and we had gone away to the store for about an hour, and when we got home, we knew the package was supposed to be there. We had been told via email that it was delivered and when we got home, we couldn't find it," said Horne.

Horne believes the man saw his package prior to taking it.

"No one is that smooth. Someone had to have seen it beforehand," said Horne.

You can see a man in the video walking up to the home, grabbing the package, and walking away with it.

"It's really, really hard to have someone just violate you and walk up and assume they can do whatever they want and there are no repercussions," said Horne.

He says he's never seen this man before, and hopes someone can help.

"Hopefully someone will see his mannerisms and say, 'Oh I recognize him,' because this is a small plugged in neighborhood," said Horne.

Horne says the package wasn't even worth much.

It was a truck part called a running light. Something that costs about $30 and is simply a piece of plastic.

He hopes this serves as a reminder for neighbors to be more aware of what's going on throughout the neighborhood.